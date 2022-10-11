On September 27, Dragonheart Vermont said a heartfelt thank you to the community for all their work fundraising as part of the Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival. Dragonheart Vermont, a nonprofit service organization committed to cancer support through paddling, hosts a dragon boat festival for the Burlington community (and beyond) every August. This year, the organization shared its pledges with the Cancer Patient Support Foundation and spent an evening celebrating the work of all the generous supporters.

Recognized at the celebration were the presenting sponsor, Community Bank, along with other top sponsors: Acabay, Vital Delivery Solutions, Union Bank, National Life, Burlington Telecom, WCAX TV, WOKO, Kool 105, and Burlington Parks and Rec. In addition to these generous sponsors, some of the teams who paddled to raise funds were recognized. The top three community teams, Kim’s One Boob Crew, Sweet Charity, and Tachy for Ta-tas, raised over $23,000. All three teams, (all first-time festival participants), earned an extra celebratory race on festival day called “The Splash for Cash Dash.”

While the festival may be finished for 2022, plans are well underway for 2023 as the organization and community continue to work towards supporting Vermont’s cancer patients. See you next year when the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival returns to the Burlington Waterfront on Sunday, August 6, 2023.