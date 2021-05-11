A very generous donor would like to encourage you to support CHCV. Any amount you donate before midnight on May 18th will be matched, up to $3,000!

You can make a single donation, become a sustaining monthly donor, or increase your monthly donation.

Your financial support allows CHCV to:

• Provide more people in our community access to nutritious fresh food.

• Reduce the amount of nutritious food that is grown, but not eaten.

• Educate all in the community about the local food system and how to support it.

CHCV 2021 Early Season Highlights

Our 2021 is off to a busy start and nutritious food is the star of the show. March and April are usually our slowest time of year where we catch up on all of the non hands-on work at CHCV. But that has not been the story of this year.

Right now, our deliveries are at high harvest season levels and our volunteer delivery drivers are delivering full loads of food around Central Vermont each Tuesday. At this rate we will out do 2020!

We want to use this chance to also share the highlights of this year at CHCV so far. Here is a quick snapshot of the things we’ve been up to lately:

• We’ve continued weekly pickups all winter and spring from our partners at Red Hen Baking, The Roots Farm Market and Bear Roots Farm, and Willing Hands. We’ve also added a weekly pick-up from Farmers To You earlier this year. These weekly pick-ups allow us to add eggs, animal and vegetarian proteins, dairy, bread, and other nutritious foods to our weekly deliveries.

• Volunteers have continued weekly deliveries to area food shelves, senior and community meal sites, early education centers, and more. We are still sending out delicious apples, beets and carrots which so many of you helped glean last late Fall.

• We gleaned organic spinach from two local greenhouses in April – earlier than usual and most welcome as fresh greens are a favorite at our recipient sites this time of year in particular.

• We’ve expanded our staff in order to meet the community’s demand for fresh, local food. Caitlin “Cait” Howansky joined CHCV as our Program Administrator at the end of April. Cait lives in Worcester, loves kimchi, her vegetable garden, and she says she probably grows too many sunflowers for her own good. We have found her to be organized, insightful, funny, and we already feel like she has been on the team for years.

• We’ve been collaborating with the Vermont Gleaning Collective and national Association of Gleaning Organizations on best practices and ways in which we can increase our positive impact on the community.

• We are scheduling meetings with our recipient and farm partners to check in with them before the busy season begins so we can better serve all our partners in the community.

• Our volunteers are currently helping hang posters across Central Vermont to let more people know how to get involved. Let us know if you are interested in helping!

• We are currently reaching out to area businesses about ways in which they can sponsor our gleaning work. Interested in becoming a sponsor? Have an idea for an area business who would? We would love to hear from you!

• CHCV attended the first summer Capitol City Farmers Market this past Saturday to remind all about gleaning. Thanks to all of you who stopped by. And while we weren’t there explicitly to recover food, our fabulous farm partner vendors donated bundles of first quality crops at the end of the market to feed our neighbors.