Pictured from left to right: Lisa Dilena (Exhalted Ruler), Tylor Bigras, Johanna Ackerson (Lodge Member), The Bigras Auto Crew and Scott Phillips (PER, Pres-Elect)

Montpelier Elks Lodge #924 received a $3500 Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation and used it to help Veterans in our community, donating $2000 in gift cards to the Veterans Place, in Northfield and $1500 to Tires for Troops at Bigras Tire and Auto.