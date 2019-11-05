Netflix Original Movie

(Four Stars)

These are tough times for famous comedians. If you break the rules and say something funny, you will be publicly excoriated and forced to apologize – even if you said it back before the rule was created.

Even though offensive comedy is being stamped out, it is worth celebrating the advance of profane comedy.

During my parents’ lifetime, incredibly, comedians were arrested for saying smutty words on stage. Record stores wouldn’t stock a comedy record if it had a few F-bombs. And the greatest filmmakers were forced to have their characters speak like uptight clergymen.

We all disagree as to what the biggest threats to our culture and society are. But we’ve finally come together to agree that naughty words aren’t on the list.

Each week, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” uses unbleeped words that George Carlin would hardly believe. And It’s Always Sunny isn’t some fringe program – it is the longest running and most beloved sitcom of the 21st Century.

We all owe a debt to the godfather of naughty language in American entertainment. Dolemite is his name; nonstop profanity was his ****** ******’ game.

“Dolemite Is My Name” is a heartfelt love letter to the late Rudy Ray Moore – a hero to all filthy-mouthed entertainers.

When we meet Rudy (Eddie Murphy), he is a 40-something failed singer. He moved to Los Angeles to make it in showbiz and he’s still trying.

One day, he comes up with the inspired plan of hanging out with old vagrants in his neighborhood and writing down their jokes. Then Rudy dons a flamboyant suit, an afro wig, and a pimp cane and does a comedy routine based around the old boasts, rhymes, and putdowns. The humor is 100% black and 110% profane. Audiences love it.

Unexpectedly, middle aged Rudy Ray Moore is having his moment. And he wants to milk it for all its worth. He names his trash-talking pimp stage persona Dolemite, records some comedy records, and goes on tour.

“Dolemite Is My Name” goes from charming to super fun when Rudy decides to bet his life savings on a Dolemite movie.

Rudy enlists his friends, uses an abandoned hotel as the set, and learns kung foo poorly. We watch him shoot an entire movie on passion, love, and stolen electricity.

Wesley Snipes is delightful as D’Urville Martin: the pretentious Hollywood actor who directs Rudy’s film.

Eddie Murphy will get an Oscar nomination for his triumphant lead performance. He makes Rudy Ray Moore’s unquenchable quest for fame seem admirable and wholesome. Murphy is the lovable heart of this extremely lovable movie.

“Dolemite Is My Name” is the perfect comedy for 2019. If Rudy Ray Moore ever made a chauvinist joke or an anti-gay joke, you won’t hear it here. The film has little to say about race and absolutely nothing to say about politics.

What the movie does have is a ton of heart and a **** ton of curse words. But you’re not offended by curse words anymore, right?