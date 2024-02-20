Rep. Anne Donahue (Northfield-Berlin) joined state archeologist Jess Robinson (left) last week in Windsor, where retired Windsor prison superintendent Michael Coxan (center) identified the location of an unmarked and previously unrecorded burying ground in the prison yard. It was used from 1810 to 1880 for prisoners who died there and were unclaimed by families. The discovery occurred as an outgrowth of Donahue’s ongoing work in identifying patients and the location of their burials in unmarked graves on the grounds of the state asylum in Waterbury.