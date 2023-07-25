The Small Business Association (SBA) is offering disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Vermont following the recent severe storms and flooding. Visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or call 1-800-659-2955 to learn more.

Low-interest loans are available to Vermonters for:

• Physical Damage to Business: Loan of up to $2 million to qualified businesses or most private nonprofit organizations.

• Economic (non-physical) Damage Assistance: Eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations could receive additional support for non-physical damage.

SBA Business Recovery Centers will open this week for Customer Service Representatives to assist business owners and residents in filling out a disaster loan application, accept documents for existing applications, and provide updates on an application’s status. Centers will operate as indicated below until further notice:

Business Recovery Center – Washington County

Vermont Chamber of Commerce

751 Granger Road

Berlin, VT 05641

Opening: Tuesday, July 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center – Windsor County

Engel & Völkers Okemo Building

126 Main Street

Ludlow, VT 05149

Opening: Wednesday. July 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.