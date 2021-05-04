The Vermont Department of Labor announced that the work search requirement for unemployment claimants will be reinstated beginning Sunday, May 9, 2021 for all claimants in regular UI and specific claimants in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Claimants will be required to conduct three qualified job contacts for each week they claim unemployment insurance.

Vermont’s work search requirement has been suspended since the start of the pandemic in order to ensure the health and safety of the Vermont workforce and business community. In addition to the suspension of the work search requirement, the legislature took action to expand eligibility requirements for claimants and provide relief to employers throughout the duration of the State of Emergency. Those protections still exist today and will play a role in the modified work search requirement.

“Employers have been struggling to find workers and we know there are thousands of jobs available across the state, offering very competitive wages. With over 20,000 individuals collecting regular unemployment, we are hopeful that reinstating the work search will encourage claimants to take advantage of the job opportunities available in Vermont,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

Specific information on the work search requirement can be found online at labor.vermont.gov. The Department will be hosting Virtual Town Hall events for claimants to learn more about work search, as well as programs and resources to help Vermonters with reemployment.