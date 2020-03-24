In an effort to facilitate increased applications to its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center, the Vermont Department of Labor has announced the creation of an electronic form and staffing increases to assist those individuals impacted as a result of COVID-19.

“During these increasingly uncertain times, it is the responsibility of our State to assist those Vermonters impacted” said Governor Phil Scott. “As the situation continues to develop, it will be imperative upon our state’s Government to seek any and all methods to help Vermonters through this crisis.”

The electronic form, which was created in conjunction with the Agency of Digital Services, allows those individuals who are looking to establish an initial claim with the Department to do so electronically.

The Department of Labor intends that the online form provides another option for individuals to obtain the benefits they need and deserve” said Interim Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Through measures it has taken will allow its staff to better assist Vermonters as they apply for benefits and increase its capacity for taking claims.”

In addition to the electronic form, the Department has tripled the overall number of staff at its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center and has added a supplementary number for the intake of initial claims. An additional phone number has also been established for the establishing of initial claims. Staff from the Department’s regional offices across the state will be answering these calls and assisting claimants in filling out the electronic form. This supplementary line is in addition to the full-service Claims Center line.

As the Department prioritizes its response to the significant number of claims, certain regional offices will be closed to the public, while others will be providing services by appointment, as well as virtually. To make an appointment, individuals may contact their local Career Resource Center.

In addition to these measures, the Department of Labor continues to develop and deploy measures to expand capacity.

For individuals looking for more information on how they may be impacted, the Department encourages them to visit labor.vermont.gov/. Further updates and information will be provided as they become available.

If an individual is looking to establish an initial claim, they can contact the Department of Labor in the following ways:

Phone:

• Full-Service Filing of Claims: 1-877-214-3330 (individuals should try this line first)

• Supplemental Initial Claim Intake: 1-888-807-7072

Electronic:

• Electronic Form for Initial Intake: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/vt/dol/unemploymentinsuranceclaim

• Department of Labor: labor.vermont.gov

Saturday Hours For Unemployment Claims Center

The Department of Labor has announced updated hours at its Unemployment Insurance Claims Center, which will be open on Saturdays starting on Saturday, March 21.

Updated hours are in addition to the newly added electronic form option for establishing benefit claims.

Claim Center Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:15am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:00AM – 3:00PM

Contact Options:

1-877-214-3330

(Monday – Saturday)

Online Form (24-hours, online at Labor.Vermont.gov)

1-888-807-7072

(Monday – Friday, only)