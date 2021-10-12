Vermont electric utilities are reminding their customers that help is still available for those struggling to pay bills. Vermonters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for funding to pay past-due utility balances. The funding is available on a first come, first served basis. The application deadline is October 24, or sooner if the money runs out before then.

Visit the Vermont Department of Public Service website to apply: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/help-past-due-utility-bills-vermont-department-public-service. If you are a renter, click “Renters, Apply Here First.” Homeowners and businesses can apply by clicking “Apply for VCAAP II.” Utility customers can also apply on the phone by calling 1-833-295-8988.

Funds are made possible through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the State of Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Burlington Electric Department:

“At Burlington Electric Department (BED), we understand that the global pandemic has created economic hardship for many in our community, and we continue to offer several relief programs including suspension of disconnections for non-payment, waiving late fees, and providing budget billing plans,” stated General Manager Darren Springer. “We encourage any of our customers who have fallen behind on their bills due to the pandemic to apply for assistance today through the VCAAP II and VERAP programs, which will provide meaningful help during this challenging time.”

Green Mountain Power:

“This grant program is a fantastic opportunity to help you get out of debt, and customers should act quickly because when the money runs out, it is gone. The VCAAP program provides up to $10,000 for individuals and businesses can qualify for up to $50,000. We’re here to work with you to get through this and help you get back on track,” said Steve Costello, a GMP vice president leading the effort to connect customers with grants, discounts and other resources. “Some customers have already applied and received the credit on their account, and for those who are still past due – know that we are here to help and you can call us at 888-835-4672.”

Hyde Park Electric:

The Hyde Park Electric community shouts “Act Now!” before the window to financial assistance closes.

Stowe Electric Department:

During fall and winter 2020, Stowe Electric collected over $100,000 on behalf of our electric, water & sewer ratepayers to help during these uncertain times. The deadline is approaching fast. Free grants (that do not have to be paid back) are available for residential customers whose income was affected by COVID-19 (directly or indirectly) and commercial customers that were closed any time between April 1, 2020 and June 15, 2021. Click on the green ‘Apply for VCAAP II’! You may be eligible too! Please call us and let us help you!

Vermont Electric Co-Op:

This is basically last-call! To all our members who have suffered pandemic-related economic hardship and have past due accounts, we have one message: please act now! The electric disconnection moratorium has ended and the assistance program will end soon, so time is of the essence.

Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) Electric Utilities:

“Vermont’s community-owned electric utilities urge their customers to apply for funding before the deadline,” said VPPSA Communications Specialist Julia Leopold. “We recognize the financial hardships the pandemic has created and encourage all who are eligible to take advantage of this opportunity before time runs out.”

VPPSA member utilities include Barton Village, the Village of Enosburg Falls, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Company, the Village of Johnson, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, the Village of Orleans, and Swanton Village.

If you cannot attest to a COVID-19 related financial hardship and you are still struggling to pay your bill, please call your utility to work out a payment plan. Utility phone numbers can be found at www.vppsa.com.

Washington Electric Co-Op:

WEC members are encouraged to apply for free state grants to pay overdue electric bills. There are grant funds available through the Department of Public Service at link above. WEC staff will happily assist members with specific payment plans. Call 800-932-5245.