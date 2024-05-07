I always knew two key facts about myself: I like drinking and partying, and that I must not marry someone I enjoy drinking and partying with.

If I had been foolish enough to marry a druggie or a barfly, it would have been a blast. And it would have been irresponsible. Then it would have been unhealthy. Then it would have been acrimonious. And probably felonious, too, somewhere along the way.

A wise man marries a woman who balances his vices rather than exacerbating them.

Joe Clay (Jack Lemmon) is not a wise man.

Joe is an unhappy San Francisco Public Relations Consultant.

He is pushy and demanding enough to get what he wants, so he lands a date with the most beautiful secretary in the office, Kirsten (Lee Remmick). They have a lovely drunken first date and they are married a few scenes later.

When they drink, the couple has a wonderful time. They laugh. They jump around like kids. Their sincere love for each other rises to the surface when they’re drunk at the same time.

Director Blake Edwards shows how a couple who have the same vice together quickly plummet down the rabbit hole of addiction and co-dependance. Which, again, is incredibly obvious to anyone who has ever thought about the subject.

The middle section of “Days of Wine of Roses” is the weakest. The couple’s benders are bizarre and psychotic. I’ve never seen drunk people act the way they do. It’s as if aliens from outer space read a Prohibition pamphlet and came to earth to shoot the scenes.

The film goes from preposterous to powerful in the final act, when Joe gets sober and joins AA.

I had never thought much about what happens when one member of a couple goes straight and the other doesn’t want to. Well, it is a total disaster.

Kirsten has visceral disdain for the man she married. She calls Joe boring and joyless. She calls him judgy and controlling. She calls him extreme and uncompromising. She calls him a slave to other people’s rules.

And she’s right. She’s right about everything. I’m not sure that we are supposed to view Joe as a preachy, self-righteous killjoy. But the film makes it easy to understand why Kirsten now sees him that way.

Jack Lemmon is perfectly cast as Joe. Lemmon made a living playing guys who aren’t nearly as nice or lovable as they think they are. Joe is exactly as bad a man as he thinks he is. He is undependable when drunk and he’s obnoxious when sober.

Marrying Joe was a horrendous idea. Marrying a drunk usually is. Marrying your drinking buddy almost always is.