On Saturday, Feb. 1st, 165 children and 143 adults turned out for Dabble Day, an annual event for families with young children ages birth to 6, at the Barre Auditorium. Local teachers, librarians, childcare providers, and others who work for agencies that provide services for young children presented fun and messy activities, including oobleck, live music, silly putty, slime, glittery Valentines, building toys, seed planting and more. The event is always an opportunity for families to explore and play together while gathering information about local childcare services, preschool programs, and health and community services. And every child got to bring home a free book! Look out for our next Dabble Day in February 2021! The next free book giveaway for children will be Milk & Cookies Night on April 1st, 6:00 p.m. at the Aldrich Public Library in Barre.