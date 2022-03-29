The State of Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) has awarded funds to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) to assist the municipality in diverting hazardous wastes from landfills and waste streams.

The $47,660 grant, issued by ANR’s Department of Environmental Conservation, is intended to be used to help fund “projects for collection and management of hazardous waste, household hazardous waste (HHW), conditionally exempt generator waste (CEG), special waste, and landfill-banned wastes consistent with requirements of the State Materials Management Plan (MMP).”

CVSWMD will be using the grant to support its 2022 Household Hazardous Waste collections by providing public outreach to local residents to raise awareness of the events and for the collection and disposal of hazardous waste. Disposing of hazardous waste properly is costly. The funds from the State of Vermont are important to facilitate CVSWMD’s efforts toward supporting healthy and resilient communities and a cleaner environment.

CVSWMD’s Household Hazardous Waste collections cost $20 per carload for CVSWMD residents – proof of residency in one of the CVSWMD member towns is required. Non-resident waste materials will not be accepted Organizations located within the CVSWMD’s 19-member towns must pre-register by calling a minimum of one week in advance.

2022 Collection Schedule

All HHW collections are held on Saturdays, from 9 am – 1 pm.

April 9 – Barre Town Garage

June 11 – Tunbridge Transfer Station

July 9 – Bradford Town Garage

August 27 – Hardwick Town Garage

October 29 – Montpelier, Dept of Labor

CVSWMD is a 19-member union municipality that offers an array of programing to supports its mission to provide education, advocacy, and services for residents and businesses in reducing and managing their solid waste in order to protect public health and the environment. Programs include a robust School Zero Waste Program; the Additional Recyclables Collection Center; special material collections; back yard composting equipment sales; organizational, school and municipal grants; and more. For more information about CVSWMD go to cvswmd.org, or call 802-229-9383.

CVSWMD Member Towns include: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown, and Woodbury.