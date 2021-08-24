Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) announces a brand-new fall fundraising event and invites Central Vermonters for a motorcycle ride, barbecue, and raffle on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Poker Run & Raffle for Central Vermont Families replaces CVHHH’s annual Seasons of Life Fashion Show, which raised over $50,000 in its 20th year in 2019. Proceeds from the inaugural Poker Run & Raffle will benefit CVHHH’s Maternal-Child Health program.

As part of this event, CVHHH is raffling a 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster 1200X. Raffle tickets are $100 each. Don’t ride? Tickets to the after party and barbecue at the Capital City Country Club cost $25.

• $50 to ride – registration deadline is Thursday, September 10.

• Poker Run starts and ends at the Capital City Country Club (formerly Montpelier Elks Club).

• Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. Kickstands up at 11:00 a.m.

• Poker Run prizes: Best hand wins $500 cash. 2nd best wins $250, and 3rd best wins a $100 gift card.

• The Poker Run will be led by Circuit Sponsor, the Rock Solid Crew of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club.

About Maternal-Child Health at CVHHH

CVHHH’s Maternal-Child Health program provides a range of medical and supportive services that promote maternal and child health and wellness from pregnancy through childbirth and beyond. Services include lactation support (seven days a week, including holidays), medical care and assessments through pregnancy and after delivery, education on issues ranging from making the transition back to work, child development, and sleep habits. Families can have visits in the comfort of their own home, and sometimes avoid going out for additional visits. CVHHH’s goal is to ensure that Central Vermont women and children are safe, comfortable, and have the supports they need to thrive. CVHHH knows that the benefits of early intervention last long into a person’s life, and CVHHH’s Maternal-Child Health team is committed to supporting the needs of Central Vermont families.