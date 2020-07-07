Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH), which serves residents of 23 communities in Washington and Orange Counties with home care, hospice, and long-term care services, announces changes to its Home Care clinical leadership. Effective immediately, Sarah Rowan, RN, will serve as Adult Home Care Manager. This position reports to CVHHH’s COO, Kim LaGue, PT, and provides day-to-day management and oversight of CVHHH’s newly appointed Team A Clinical Leader, Lisa Lockerby-Washburn, PT, and Shelby Lunn, RN, WCC, Team B Clinical Leader.

“CVHHH’s Senior Leadership team is proud to welcome three experienced clinicians into these roles,” says Kim LaGue. “Sarah Rowan will oversee CVHHH’s Adult Home Care program, our largest home-visiting program, with close to 55,000 visits provided in 2019 across all disciplines. Lisa Washburn and Shelby Lunn, together, bring decades of experience to their roles, where they will oversee our two interdisciplinary teams of visiting clinicians.”

Sarah Rowan Joined CVHHH in 2009 and worked as a case manager and infusion IV nurse before assuming the role of Team A Clinical Lead Coordinator in 2019. Previously, Sarah worked as a unit manager at Berlin Health & Rehab and has years of hands-on experience as a PCA, LNA, LPN, and RN. Sarah received her LPN from Vermont Technical College and her BSN from Norwich University. “I look forward to creating a positive work environment and supporting our team leaders and clinicians to provide the best-possible care to my community. I take so much pride in this new position.” Sarah enjoys spending time with her husband and two children and kayaking.

Lisa Lockerby-Washburn Joined CVHHH as a Physical Therapist in 2000 with a degree from University of Vermont. Lisa recently received her Pulmonary Rehabilitation Certificate and has a professional interest in vestibular rehab for individuals with balance challenges. “I feel confident that the new clinical leadership team can support staff and make a positive impact on CVHHH and our patients.” Lisa lives in Barre with her husband and two teen-aged children. She enjoys spending time with family on Lake Champlain, where she has a family camp.

Shelby Lunn Joined CVHHH in 2012. After graduating from Vermont Technical College, Shelby worked as an LNA and evening nurse on the rehab unit at Woodridge Rehabilitation & Nursing. Shelby has worked as Team B Clinical Leader at CVHHH since 2017 and is a Certified Wound Care Specialist, which means she can provide advanced wound care to individuals at home. “I look forward to supporting my team through encouragement and by strengthening relationships between team members.” Shelby lives in Northfield and enjoys tending to her expansive vegetable and herb garden and fruit trees.