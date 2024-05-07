Utilizing grant funds from Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community Grant and Hunger Mountain Co-op, Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) has launched a pilot volunteer Garden Companion Program to connect avid gardeners with homebound older adults who need assistance growing a small garden at their homes.

This program will allow older adults who may be unable to establish and/or maintain a small garden due to limited mobility or finances to benefit from growing food and flowers and the social connection that comes from working alongside another person, in this case, a volunteer garden companion. Garden Companions can help clean up an existing small garden bed or container garden or establish a new one.

Several Master Gardeners from the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program will participate in the program, and CVCOA is also seeking experienced gardeners from the community who are eager to share their gardening expertise and passion to assist older adults with a small home garden. No formal training is necessary to become a volunteer.

If you are interested in volunteering or receiving gardening assistance through this program, please contact Nancy at (802) 595-4772 or by email at nmurray@cvcoa.org. Or, call the CVCOA Helpline at 1-800-642-5119. Please reach out by May 31 to ensure sufficient time for scheduling during the growing season.

Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) supports older Central Vermonters to age with dignity and choice in 54 towns. Visit the CVCOA website at www.cvcoa.org or call the CVCOA Helpline at 1-802-477-1364 for more information or assistance. CVCOA is located at 59 North Main Street, Suite 200 in Barre with regional offices located in Morrisville, Randolph, South Royalton and Rochester.