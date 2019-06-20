Cutler Memorial Library Thank You

To the Editor:

Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library in Plainfield recently conducted an extremely successful Plant and Book Sale. We want to thank the following area businesses, who generously contributed plants, shrubs, and/or horticultural supplies: Amanda’s Greenhouse, Cate Farm, East Hill Tree Farm, Littlewood Farm, Peak Hydroponics, Plainfield Hardware, Bram Towbin, Vermont Rustic Moose, Hannaford’s, Agway, Shaw’s, Walmart, Guy’s Farm and Yard, Tractor Supply, and Friends and Neighbors Farm. We hope you will support those businesses. We are also grateful to the many local individuals who contributed books and/or plants, and to those who shopped at the sale.

Thanks to everyone who participated in this community effort, we were able to raise several thousand dollars to support the activities of the Cutler Memorial Library.

Sincerely,

Laura Zeisel, President

Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library