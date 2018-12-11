Customer Overcharges

To The Editor,

In the last few weeks I have been overcharged at several businesses (none in Barre). Unfortunately I did not check my receipts until I got home. I now check all receipts before I leave the parking lot. I wonder how many other customers are also being overcharged without their knowledge? It is very maddening to get all the way home and find out about these discrepancies. Often I just forget about it because of the inconvenience and fuel costs of returning to the store. Again, how many other people do the same? I urge all shoppers to review their receipt(s) before leaving the store.

Linda G. Shambo