The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in collaboration with the Plainfield Recreation Committee are pleased to announce the next concert in the summer music series at the Plainfield Rec Field.

On Saturday, July 17 at 4 p.m. The Craftsbury Chamber Players, (on their own portable flatbed truck stage) will present a remarkably varied performance.

Founded in 1966, the CCP is a group of world-class musicians who perform both masterworks and lesser known chamber music gems every summer. Concerts feature ever-changing ensemble configurations. The programs offer an engaging musical journey, balancing tradition and innovation with scale and scope. The music ranges from the classical, romantic, 20th century and contemporary periods. Jim Lowe, music critic for the Times Argus wrote, “The Craftsbury Chamber Players are responsible for some of the best and most interesting chamber music in Vermont.”

Music Director, Fran Rowell says of the July 17 concert, “The program starts with a ‘Fantasy’ by Orlando di Lasso grounding us in the Renaissance and the very beginnings of composed instrumental music. We follow that with a set of ‘Puzzle’ canons from J. S. Bach’s ‘Musical Offering’ showing the extraordinary craftsmanship and mastery that defines the art of composition. After that comes Adolphus Hailstork’s string trio version of the spiritual ‘Great Day’.

From there we go to folk music; first a set of fiddle tunes (still deciding what tradition; right now it’s between Scottish and Danish) and a composed piece showing the influence. Then we do a piece that begins as an Urhu solo and morphs into a Chinese folk song for viola with strings.

In the last set we hit the style of violin playing that grabbed the imagination of 18th and 19th century composers-Gypsy! This grouping includes Haydn’s ‘Gypsy Rondo’ from the piano trio No. 39 in G major, Hob. XV/25, Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen for violin and piano, and the Finale of Brahms’ piano quintet in F Minor, Op. 34.”

The performers for this concert are: Mary Rowell and Darryl Kubian, violins, Liuh-Wen Ting, viola, Frances Rowell, cello Mary Jane Austin, piano.

Admission is by donation (cash, checks & credit cards accepted). Bring your own chairs or blankets.

The rain date is Sunday, July 18 also at 4 p.m.

The series is sponsored by Plainfield Friends of the Opera House, Plainfield Rec Committee, Caledonia Spirits, Black Bear Bio, Plainfield Coop, East Hill Tree Farm, Positive Pie, Onion River Campground and Anonymous Donors.