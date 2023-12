7 year old Jacob couldn’t be more delighted with the tree he won on Friday. This is the 3rd year The Friends of the Aldrich Library have sponsored the “Light up the Library” event. Dunkin donated Jacob’s tree. It joined over 40 other trees, wreaths, inflatables, gift cards, maple syrup, and so much more generously donated by businesses and community members. “The Friends” raised close to $2,000 to fund the many wonderful programs at The Aldrich.