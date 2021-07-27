A member of the Michaud family demonstrates how to steer the young oxen at the Atkins Field Open Farm Week event in 2019. This year they will bring the fully grown team. Photo by Bethany Dunbar.

Head to Atkins Field from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13th, for an afternoon of summer fun to celebrate Open Farm Week and our agricultural community. For the past 11 years The Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE) has helped organize Kingdom Farm and Food Days, an annual celebration of local agriculture and food. That tradition is now being channeled into the state-wide Open Farm Week, and this event at Atkins Field will celebrate the greater Hardwick area’s community and agricultural contributions.

Enjoy great food, live music, and activities for kids and adults. See baby goats, live oxen and artisan craft demonstrations. Shop the Hardwick Farmers Market and taste test heritage tomato varieties to vote for your favorite. WonderArts will host art activities for kids.

In addition to offerings by weekly market vendors, signature cocktails by Barr Hill in commemorative ceramic mugs and grilled cheese sandwiches from Jasper Hill Farm will be available for purchase. A raffle of local farm and food products will round out the event. Event proceeds will support CAE and their dedication to a thriving local agricultural community.

The event is free and open to the public, though people can purchase food, drink, and produce from local vendors. Donations to the Center for an Agricultural Economy will also be accepted.

For more information, please see the Center for an Agricultural Economy website: www.hardwickagriculture.org/fun.