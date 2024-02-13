Voters impacted by widespread pollution from toxic PFAS (per- and poly fluoroalkyl substances or forever chemicals) and pesticides joined the Vermont PFAS/Military Poisons Coalition and numerous environmental groups for a day of legislative action at the State House on Tuesday, January 30th.

Community members braved the cold to greet legislators as they entered the State House. With table displays of the numerous products that contain forever chemicals, activists greeted and spoke with representatives, raising awareness about the national PFAS and pesticide contamination crisis, sharing their platform for the 2024 legislative session.

“We are calling on our legislators to ban PFAS as a class of chemicals, reduce the use of pesticides by 50% by 2030, ban landfills from releasing PFAS-containing leachate into our waterways, end sewage and wastewater overflows, and ban the spreading of biosolids (aka sewage plant sludge and septic tank waste) on our agricultural lands until we can prove that they are safe to use,” stated Marguerite Adelman, Coordinator of the Vermont PFAS/Military Poisons coalition. As Dr. Kyla Bennett stated in her testimony before the VT Senate Committee on Agriculture on February 2nd, “The absence of evidence is not the same thing as the evidence of absence.”

Based on this vision for Vermont, groups present urged legislators to support crucial, health-protective bills like S.25, an act that would regulate these toxic chemicals in cosmetic products, textiles, and synthetic turf, and S.197, an act relating to the procurement and distribution of products containing PFAS, especially in pesticides, and monitoring adverse health conditions attributed to PFAS.

After a morning of engagement with legislators, the coalition gathered in the Cedar Creek Room for a press conference, during which speakers from multiple groups shared their vision for a healthy, thriving, and toxin-free state.

James Ehlers, Lake Champlain International, noted that, “The Coalition has been educating state lawmakers on the dangers posed by this poisonous class of chemicals for years. It is now up to the politicians. Will they protect the public—Vermont farmers, families, our food and water, our fish and wildlife—or will they continue to protect the polluters poisoning us for their own profit? How they vote on S.25 and S.197 will reveal their priorities.”

Legislation about pesticides is a particular passion of Sylvia Knight, Vermont Pesticide and Poison Action Network (VT PAPAN). During the press conference, Sylvia stated “We declare a Citizens’ Mandate to reduce pesticides because every year the Agency of Agriculture reports use of over 1 million pounds of pesticide active ingredients, not including the unidentified ingredients which can include PFAS and be a large portion of pesticide products. Nor does the data include pesticides purchased over the counter by individuals. This accounting system must be reformed!” Members of VT PAPAN are supporting H.706, an act relating to banning the use of neonicotinoid pesticides.

PFAS in landfills has become a huge concern for those who live near the Coventry Landfill near Lake Memphremagog. Henry Coe, Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity (DUMP), noted that, “We in the Northeast Kingdom live with Vermont’s only permitted private landfill, just one mile upslope from Lake Memphremagog, a drinking water reservoir for 175,000 Quebec neighbors. To that landfill goes the largest portion of PFAS in our waste stream. The landfill operator’s trucks are hosts to PFAS, our most toxic and dangerous invasive species. While the single landfill model may be business friendly, in my opinion, it is decidedly people and environmentally unfriendly. We must reset the mentality of ‘out of sight—out of mind’ for the garbage we as individuals, we as communities, generate.” DUMP is supporting H.48, an act relating to solid waste management as well as H.674, an act relating to regulation of septage and other materials containing PFAS.

“We are asking our legislators to value people and planet over big polluters,” said John Brabant of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, “and that means passing bills that protect our drinking water, our food and farmland, and the health of generations to come.”