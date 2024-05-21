The Montpelier Commission for Recovery and Resilience (MCRR) invites the community to a public forum on May 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center at 58 Barre Street. This forum offers a chance for the community to weigh in on Commission strategies and meet the newly hired Commission Executive Director, Jon Copans.

The MCRR was created by the community over the course of three public forums that were held in the wake of the July 2023 floods. Over the fall, community members set priorities and direction for the Commission’s work, narrowing their focus to strategic topic areas. At the forum on May 23rd, the Commission will announce a list of ten actions born from this effort, and in a series of smaller conversations, will solicit input from the community about the best approaches for success.

The ten actions fall within the following topic areas:

• Watershed Management: Restoring and protecting watershed functions to reduce future flood risk.

• Adaptive Downtown: Creating an adaptive and resilient downtown that can better withstand future flooding events.

• Emergency Response Planning: Ensuring that everyone in Montpelier can more effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from the next disaster.

Commission members and staff will offer brief introductory remarks and will then break out into smaller “world cafe” style conversations to ensure that community members have the opportunity to weigh in and can focus on key areas of interest.

Childcare will be provided free of charge to anyone attending the forum.

For anyone willing to provide rides or anyone needing a ride to the forum, consider signing up for a carpool here: https://www.groupcarpool.com/t/2i70ey.

The Montpelier Commission for Recovery and Resilience (MCRR) is a public/private partnership established by Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Foundation, and the City of Montpelier in the wake of the July 2023 flood to coordinate and drive forward future flood recovery and resilience work. The Commission serves as a convening and resource partner for the city and all working groups advancing flood recovery and resilience projects in the city. More information about MCRR can be found at https://www.montpelierstrong.org.