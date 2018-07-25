Comment in Max’s View Is Insulting to Mothers

Dear Editor,
I enjoy your paper and pick it up each week. I am writing now because of a comment in the July 18th Max’s View. The comment “not to help mothers enjoy twenty minutes of freedom to pour more Chardonnay” is insulting to mothers. Perhaps his mother drank while he watched afternoon programs, perhaps he drove her to it, but most mothers don’t.
Sincerely,
Catherine Murray
