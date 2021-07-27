Cabot, Marshfield and Plainfield Vermont, July/August 2021: Let’s reconnect and recharge! The Cabot, Jaquith, and Cutler libraries have collaborated to bring you summer fun! Libraries are offering a variety of programs for the summer including “Tales and Tails” storytimes, visual arts, STEAM and graphic novel workshops, Storytelling and Improv Theater Camp, Dungeons and Dragons, and Family Fun Nights! Build your own solar car, ferris wheel, hummingbird feeder and more! Each library has something special to offer. Visit any library’s website for more information and registration information. www.cabotlibrary.com; cutlerlibrary.org; www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. All programs are generously funded through a special grant from Vermont Afterschool.