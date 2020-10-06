Organizers of the Annual Karen Kitzmiller Memorial Coat Drive have decided not to hold a traditional coat drive, and not to invite the general public to gather in an indoor space to try on and sort through donated winter coats and other items. Here is how one of the project organizers explained what’s now happening. “Based on the Covid-19 threat, this fall we are planning to distribute winter clothing and other items to those in need in an alternative way, one that puts public health and safety first. So, we are honoring Karen Kitzmiller’s commitment, but we want to observe social distancing best practices, and therefore are planning a different ‘Coat Campaign’ this fall.”

For 30 years, the coat drive, started by the late Karen Kitzmiller, has helped provide thousands of community members and their families with warm gear for the winter. Historically, the need for winter items has been great. This year will be no different. To honor Karen’s commitment to provide warm outerwear for winter, The Montpelier Rotary Club has initiated a “Coat Campaign” to collect monetary donations from local businesses and community members. The money will be used to purchase coats and other winter items. The items purchased will be distributed through several local civic organizations that have first-hand knowledge of people and families who could use a helping hand to get ready for cold weather. If you or someone that you know needs a coat and other warm items, please call Central Vermont Salvation Army at 1-802-476-5301 for assistance.

In most recent years, Community National Bank has been a partner helping to organize and facilitate the Kitzmiller Coat Drive. Since the coat drive is not happening, Community National Bank has committed $5,000.00 to help launch the kickoff of The Montpelier Rotary Club’s “Coat Campaign” in hopes others will donate so that many of the families in our communities are warm this winter.

Businesses and community members wishing to make a monetary donation can please make checks payable to The Montpelier Rotary, with “Coat Campaign” written in the memo line and mail the checks to The Montpelier Rotary, PO Box 441, Montpelier, VT 05601.