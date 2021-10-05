Row 1 (front row): Jo-Anne Caruso Wisniowski, Kay INglis Ashton, Linda Pecor Loomis, Bernadette Vermette, Cheryl Wilmott Zanleoni, Dan Larochelle. Row 2: Ray McLeod, Barbara Desautels Goulette, Eurbern “Sonny” Frost, Larry Zampieri, Frank Malnati, Ray Clark. Row 3: Marilyn Taylor Bisson, Sharon Lafreniere Dickinson, Susan Smith Graves, Dennis Roberts, Kathy Dever, Harry Dailey. Row 4: Ted Goulette, Elisabeth Nicolino Dion, Pamela Buttura Hebert, Ric Venner, Ron Putney Row 5: James Bond, Steve Mackenzie, James Clark, Alan Guazzoni, Harper Mitchell, Mike Gilbert, Armand Dion, Robert “Toad” Spaulding, Brent Whitcomb

The Spaulding High School Class of 1966 held it’s 55th class reunion at the Mutuo Club in Barre on Saturday evening, September 25, 2021. Fifty-two persons were in attendance, including thirty classmates. Those classmates traveling the furthest were James Bond (Colorado), Sharon Lafreniere Dickinson (North Carolina), and Susan Smith Graves (South Carolina). Committee members were James Clark (class president), Barbara Desautels Goulette, Robert “Toad” Spaulding, Harper Mitchell, Cheryl Wilmott Zanleoni and Mike Gilbert.