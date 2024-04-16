If you’re looking for a fun and authentic experience in Vermont, then you won’t want to miss out on the state’s Fairs & Field Days.

These events are a celebration of Vermont’s agricultural heritage, showcasing the best local produce, livestock, crafts, and entertainment. With dozens of events taking place throughout the state, you’re sure to find a fair or field day that fits your schedule and interests. Whether you’re interested in carnival rides, agricultural exhibits, live music, or simply sampling delicious local food and drinks, Vermont’s Fairs & Field Days have something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the charm and excitement of Vermont’s agricultural communities.

For info: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/development/experience-vermont-agriculture/fairs-field-days.