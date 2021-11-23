After eight years and a half million pounds of food recovered, it’s time to expand CHCV’s vehicle fleet!

Those of you that have volunteered with us know we fill Allison’s truck** week after week – and Caitlin’s Subaru, and our volunteer’s vehicles, too! There is so much more nutritious food out there for us to glean for our neighbors – if we can get to it.

Double your donation toward the purchase of CHCV’s first dedicated gleaning truck through Friday, 12/3.

We need to raise $30,000 to accomplish this goal by the end of 2021. Two generous donors want to get us started, offering to match all YOUR donations for a CHCV truck up to $8,000 until midnight on Friday, 12/3/21. We need our community to help us achieve our goal, so please donate today or become a sustaining donor if you are able.

A dedicated CHCV truck will be an absolute game-changer for CHCV. Sure, we’ll still use personal vehicles, but we’re moving too much now to rely on those. This new vehicle will let us expand our reach, increase the number of gleans, and stop driving in literal circles some days.

**PS – Yes, Allison’s truck is in fact her family’s vehicle. She is so dedicated, she is happy to drive around with that logo on her ride! Can you help us move on to the next chapter in our organization’s growth?