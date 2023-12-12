The White River Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the restart of the Holiday shopping Card Program. The last time we did this was in 2019! Once again the Chamber invites residents to “Put their money where their heart is” – in their local community! The Chamber encourages everyone to support our local businesses, which helps our local economy thrive.

When you shop in the neighborhood, you are investing in your community and supporting your friends and neighbors by keeping your money close to home.

As an incentive to shop close to home this holiday season, the Chamber has once again organized the Holiday Shopping Card Program. Shoppers can pick up program cards in Bethel, Randolph, Rochester, and Royalton from any of the merchants participating in the program. For every $5, $10, or $20 spent, the card is stamped. Once shoppers have their cards fully stamped (totaling $100 spent at participating merchants) cards can be dropped off at select locations to be entered into prize raffles. Gift certificates donated by this year’s participating merchants will be awarded with prizes being drawn. Drop boxes are located this year at the South Royalton Market, Sandy’s Books and Bakery/The Bookery, Chandler Holiday Market, and Third Branch Pottery Supply.

At the close of the program a Grand Prize drawing will be held. This year’s Grand Prizes have been generously donated by Magee Office Products, Red Door Jewelers, Compucount, Chandler Center for the Arts, and Sandy’s Books & Bakery/The Bookery.

The Holiday Shopping Card Promotion is organized by the Chamber with sponsorship support from The Frankenburg Agency, Compucount, Northfield Savings Bank, and Magee Office Products. Questions may be directed to the Chamber at 728-9027 or via email to info@whiterivervalleychamber.com.