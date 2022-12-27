We’re already looking ahead to 2023 here at the Chamber, and we’re pleased and proud to present several events coming up in the new year.

In March, we’ll be hosting our annual St. Paddy’s Day roast. Every year we gather to recognize and lightly roast a Central Vermonter who is nominated by his or her peers for their contributions to our area. In 2023, we’re happy to announce our honoree will be Mark Tatro of Tatro’s Appliance in Barre. We will be holding this event in March at the Elks Club in Barre and registration will open soon on our website.

In April, we will be hosting our second annual Casino Night. A chance to eat, drink and be merry, and have fun playing games of chance to win prizes. This event will be held in April at the Canadian Club in Barre, with final details to come.

In May, we’ll be holding the 30th Annual Chamber Challenge for all of you golfers out there. Register a team and play in Central Vermont’s earliest golf outing. This event will be held at the Country Club of Barre and is featured as a “laid back tournament.”

Our Summer Vibes Kayak Raffle will return for a second year in June. Stay tuned for ticket info for your chance to win a kayak.

In July we’ll be holding the First Annual Chamber Community Field Days. More details to come but everyone will be invited to come play in Farr’s Field in Waterbury.

Our Annual Chamber Calcutta returns in September. Enter to win big cash prizes. Tickets will be available on our website soon. You do not need to be present to win.

Are you a fan of the Family Feud game show? We will be holding our very own Central Vermont Friendly Feud this October. Come cheer on your local businesses as they compete game show style.

Also in October we will be holding our 3rd annual pet costume contest. This event held on social media features animal pals dressed to the nines to celebrate Halloween and the winner is chosen by popular vote to win gift cards to local Chamber member pet supply stores.

Our 5th Annual Athena International Leadership Awards will start accepting nominations this winter. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, comradery, and most importantly, the honoring and celebration of Vermont’s impressive women leaders. This year’s Vermont ATHENA Leadership Award finalists will be recognized for their accomplishments, and the recipients of the 5th Vermont Annual ATHENA Leadership Award and Vermont ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award will be announced and presented their trophies.

Sponsoring these events is a fantastic way to show your support as we continue to strive to bring exciting events to Central Vermont. For sponsor information, event information, to register, to attend, or for general information about the area and goings on, please visit our website at centralvt.com.