The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce held a press conference on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 4:00pm to introduce to Vermont the three finalists for each of the two awards; the ATHENA Leadership Award® and the ATHENA Young Professional Leader Award®. The Press Conference was held in the Milne Conference Room at Beaulieu Place, home to the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce (For GPS purposes, please use 963 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin, VT for directions).

The two awards are international in scope and unique in Vermont. From the finalists, the award recipient will be announced and presented at the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s Gala Awards Ceremony on November 2, 2019 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier, Vermont.

Our Finalists are:

For the ATHENA Leadership Award® :

• Lisa Dion, Lecturer University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

• Jen Kimmich Alchemist Brewery, Stowe, VT

• Jeanne A. Morrissey J. A. Morrissey, Inc. Williston, VT

For the ATHENA Young Professional Leader Award®:

• Gwen Pokalo Center for Women & Enterprise Burlington, VT

• Katie Staley U-32 High School Richmond, VT

• Anne Watson, Mayor, City of Montpelier, Montpelier, VT

The ATHENA Leadership Award® provides recognition to a woman – or a man – honoring her or him for superior attainment in community service and for actively mentoring, coaching and assisting women in accomplishing professional excellence and leadership skills.

The ATHENA Young Professional Leader Award® recognizes a woman, 40 years old or younger, who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in their own business or profession; provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community and who clearly serves as a role model for young women personally and professionally.