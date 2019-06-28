Chair Announces Interim Appointment at Central Vermont Chamber

Edward Larson of Montpelier has been named interim president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and will begin work at the Chamber on July 1. The appointment was announced today by Board Chair Joseph L. Choquette III, president of Mark III Public Affairs LLC. Larson will take over for current President and CEO William D. Moore, who will be leaving the position in mid-July for another job.

“We are very fortunate to have somebody available with Ed’s experience in association management, knowledge of the area, and existing relationships to carry on the important work of the Chamber while we search for a new president,” Choquette said. “Ed has been on the board for many years and served ably as our treasurer, so he knows the organization well. The Chamber is in good hands.”

Larson is a professional consulting forester who has run associations and represented many before the state legislature. Among his recent clients are the Vermont Forest Products Association, the Vermont Traditions Coalition, the Vermont State Grange, the Vermont Agricultural Fairs Association, the Vermont Retired State Employees Association, the Vermont Use Value Appraisal Coalition and Central Boiler, Inc. He has been the executive director of the Vermont Forest Products Association, Barre Granite Association and coordinator of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative in Vermont.

Larson is also active in many local organizations, including the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation, the Montpelier Housing Authority and a former representative on the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission.

“I am a firm believer in the importance of the local chamber to the health and vitality of the Central Vermont business community, and I look forward to helping the organization remain strong while we search for a new leader,” Larson said. “My family and I have made a lifelong commitment to Central Vermont and I am pleased that I am in a position to help out at this critical time.”

Choquette added that a search committee has been formed with the goal of filling the position by late fall. Moore’s last day at the chamber will be July 12.

The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization representing businesses throughout Washington and Orange Counties.