Gopher, a new non-profit transportation service based in Barre operated by Community Rides Vermont, is celebrating one year of providing door-to-door rides for rural Vermonters in all-electric vehicles throughout Washington and neighboring towns in Orange County.

A public launch party, co-sponsored by Capstone Community Action, takes place on Thursday, May 30. To celebrate this one-year milestone, Gopher invites their transportation partners, Vermont dignitaries, and the public to gather from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the garage behind Capstone on Gable Street in Barre.

Attendees are invited to take a ride in one of Gopher’s all-electric SUVs, meet the staff, learn about their Mobility for All and Vehicle for Hire programs, hear from speakers, enjoy food by Capstone’s Community Kitchen Academy, have a creemee by Silver Lake Syrups, listen to New Orleans-style music by Back Porch Revival, and pick up some Gopher giveaways. A full agenda is available on gophervt.org/celebration.

Community Rides Vermont Executive Director Chris Cole welcomes guests and introduces the speakers to include Capstone Executive Director Sue Minter, Gopher General Manager Amanda Carlson, and U.S. Senator Peter Welch (invited).

“Capstone Community Action began a community engagement process over three years ago to better understand the challenges that low-income community members have accessing vital services within our community. We learned that many of our community members do not drive or own an automobile. The number one priority that emerged was the need for greater access to community and life sustaining services through transportation,” says Sue Minter, Capstone Executive Director and Community Rides Vermont Board President.

“The mission of Gopher is to get people where they need to go when they need to get there, and to provide a service that is convenient for customers to use. Ultimately rides will be booked through an app, or passengers can continue to schedule them by phone,” explains Chris Cole, Executive Director of Community Rides Vermont.

“Since we began operations a year ago, I have seen firsthand the difference the Mobility for All service has made in people’s lives, by providing low barrier transportation access to work, child care, public school, workforce training, food shopping, substance use recovery, and other vital services,” states Amanda Carlson, General Manager of Gopher. “As a non-profit transportation service provider our goals are threefold. The first is to meet the needs of low-income individuals who do not have access to reliable transportation, our second goal is to provide market-rate services to financially support the company, and the third is to share rides between disparate users to decrease the reliance on vehicle ownership and single occupancy vehicles on the road. As we continue to grow, we plan to expand into evening and weekend services, operating when and where public transit is not available.”

Carlson goes on to say, “This launch party offers an opportunity for people to learn more about Gopher, take an EV ride, hear speakers, and enjoy refreshments as we celebrate one year of operations! We hope you will join us.”

Senator Peter Welch has accepted an invitation to speak. He has been a longtime supporter of public transportation and innovation in Vermont and has continued this support by securing funding for Community Rides Vermont’s Gopher service. Senator Welch comments, “I was very pleased to support this community-based organization that is demonstrating an innovative approach to meeting rural communities’ transportation needs in electric vehicles. This type of innovation at the community level is very much needed to support rural Americans accessing life sustaining activities, work, healthcare and connecting the community.”

The event is free, and all are welcome. To help Gopher with food arrangements, please RSVP by May 24 at https://gophervt.org/celebration/.

Community Rides Vermont, DBA Gopher, is a 501(C)3 Vermont not-for-profit shared mobility transportation provider that partners with Green Mountain Transit, local businesses, and community organizations primarily in the Washington County area. Gopher currently operates three programs: Mobility for All, an equity-based transportation service for low-income individuals; Contracted Service for business and institutions that need regular transportation services; and a Market-based Service that serves individuals like a taxi, but with pre-booking required by phone or in the future with an app. Gopher relies on donations to help fund its non-profit program operating costs. Learn more at https://gophervt.org/.