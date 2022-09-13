The CVHS 2022 Calendar, featuring Gingerbread on the front cover

Central Vermont Humane Society invites the public to participate in their Annual Calendar Photo Contest, running 9 a.m., September 6, 2022 through 9 p.m., October 1, 2022.

All species of pets are invited to participate; the only requirement is they are photogenic. To enter, visit www.gobophotocontest/cvhs2022. All photos should be high resolution (min. 300 dpi) and landscape orientation is highly preferred. There is a small $5.00 entry fee and individuals can enter as many photos as they choose. Votes are only $1.00, making it a fun, inexpensive activity that anyone can participate in. There is no limit to how many votes a person can buy.

The top three photos that receive the most votes will be featured on the CVHS website for June, July and August along with CVHS’s Facebook page, and included in the CVHS E-news. Making it a great opportunity for a pet to become a local celebrity.

The top 13 photos that receive the most votes will be showcased in CVHS’s 2023 Calendar, that will be available to purchase mid-November of 2022. The cover photo will be chosen by an impartial judges committee.

Individuals who have entered the contest are encouraged to share with family and friends to spread the word and gather more votes to increase their chances of making it in the CVHS 2023 Calendar.

All proceeds help animals right here at Central Vermont Humane Society.

For those who would just like a guaranteed spot in the 2023 CVHS Calendar, there is the option to reserve a date for their pet for a $15 donation. It can highlight their birthday, gotcha-day, in memory, etc. This feature is first come first serve, so visit the website today to reserve your preferred date before it’s gone.

Last year this fundraiser raised almost $7,000. This year, CVHS’s goal is to raise $10,000. Every entry, every vote, raises vital funds that will help vulnerable animals at CVHS. As a 100% independent, non-profit, charitable organization, serving the community and caring for the animals of Central Vermont, the support of the community is crucial to ensure the finical stability of CVHS for years to come.

Join the fun and help the animals! Visit www.gogophotocontest.com/cvhs2022 to enter, vote, or reserve a date today!

About Central Vermont Humane Society

CVHS is an independent, non-profit, 501(c)3 charitable organization with no state or federal funding. We are not affiliated the he Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA. We are entirely supported by individual donors, local business, fundraising events, grants, and small fees for some services. CVHS shelters and adopts domestic dogs, cats, and small furry animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs. We offer dog training classes, community clinics for low-cost rabies vaccinations and microchips, and education to animal guardians. CVHS also works to prevent and address animal cruelty and neglect, and supports legislative efforts to protect animals in Vermont.