Waterbury will soon open its first ReStore!

The store will be owned and operated by Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity. According to store manager Harold Blake, its grand opening is scheduled for June 7th. The nonprofit has brought one full-time position, one part-time position, and will bring one additional part-time position to the area.

The new store will be located at 149 South Main Street in Waterbury in the former Kinney Drug location next to Subway. It features approximately 3,500 square feet of retail space and is already stocked with a mixture of appliances, furniture, and home decor as Habitat for Humanity’s principal aim is to serve its community’s home needs.

According to Blake, selecting the Waterbury site was the end of a 9-month search throughout Washington county. “We loved that it was right on the main road,” he said. “It’s a great spot to meet the community’s needs.”

Though the nonprofit only brings three paid positions to the area, it will host several volunteers throughout the work week. “They volunteer their time, and that’s what makes the store operate,” Blake said.

“Donations and proceeds from the ReStore help fund CV Habitat’s home-building projects,” said executive director Zachariah Watson. Said Watson further, “The cost of construction has almost doubled in the last 3 to 4 years. Profits from the ReStore will help us expand our capacity to provide housing for income sensitive Vermonters in need of better housing.” The organization aims to build three houses per year in the area.

CV Habitat’s houses are sold to low-income families with a zero percent interest mortgage or a zero equivalent mortgage. However, families must demonstrate the ability to repay their mortgage – and must also put sweat equity into the construction of their home. “It can be emotional,” Watson said. “An affordable home is really, really life-changing for our partner homeowners.”

According to Watson, construction volunteers can help throughout all phases of the build process with no experience necessary. Habitat for Humanity supplies instruction, materials, and tools for all its projects. He added that many volunteers come to learn trade skills that can be applied to their own home renovations.

The ReStore in Waterbury will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re super excited to be here,” Blake said. “It’s going to be an amazing store.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with CV Habitat can email its Operations Manager, Fred Johnson at fred@centralvermonthabitat.org or call their office at (802) 522-8611. Donations are accepted via the CV Habitat website or by check. People interested in applying for a home may also find information on the organization’s website: https://vermonthabitat.org/.