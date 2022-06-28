The Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) offers free opportunities for people living with mild to moderate memory loss and their care partners to participate in relaxed social gatherings. On July 6th CVCOA will be hosting an international Memorable Times Online gathering and on July 20th CVCOA will be returning to the Vermont History Center for a special in-person Ageless Grace Party and Memory Café Reunion.

CVCOA’s Memorable Times Online program continues its delightful collaboration with memory cafés in Scotland on Wednesday, July 6th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This “Summer Tunes Special” on Zoom will feature memories of fun in the sun and jukeboxes on both sides of the Atlantic. We welcome returning participants and newcomers to this virtual international social gathering, specially designed for people with memory loss and their family members or friends.

Since 2021 CVCOA has held a half-dozen international programs over Zoom in partnership with the social and reminiscence non-profit organization, Screen Memories, based in Falkirk, Scotland. Scotland and Vermont memory café members have jointly compiled a list of 20 favorite summer tunes into a virtual jukebox for mutual enjoyment. We look forward to sharing songs, memories, stories and the continuing charm of our transatlantic connection!

CVCOA is also excited to be celebrating community with an in-person Ageless Grace Party and Memory Café Reunion on Wednesday, July 20th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Vermont History Center (60 Washington Street, Barre, VT). Barb Asen, CVCOA’s Director of Family Caregiver Support will lead Ageless Grace activities that combine seated movement and imagination with favorite songs. Memorable Times Online and Memorable Times Café participants will also get to see each other again in person to share pleasant times and enjoy refreshments. New participants are warmly welcomed.

Memorable Times programs are offered in partnership with the Vermont Department of Library’s ABLE Library. ABLE Library staff will be sharing resources on July 20th to help older adults enjoy books in new ways.

These dementia-friendly programs are free and part of the memory café movement growing all around the world. Registration is required. For more information about Memorable Times Online memory cafés, or Ageless Grace, and to register to attend, please contact Barb Asen, Director, Family Caregiver Support, at basen@cvcoa.org or 802-476-2681.

Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) supports older Central Vermonters to age with dignity and choice in 54 towns. Visit the CVCOA website at www.cvcoa.org or call the CVCOA Helpline at 1-802-477-1364 for more information or assistance. CVCOA is located at 59 North Main Street, Suite 200 in Barre with regional offices located in Morrisville, Randolph, South Royalton and Rochester.