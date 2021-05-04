Time never stops and neither does Ericka Clark, owner/operator of the recently opened 50’s themed Central Perks Cafe in the center of the Berlin Mall.

“We want to promote the simpler lifestyle of the 50’s era – easy and fun,” says Ericka, who also owns Treasures Unburied next door to the cafe. To that extent she, and husband Casey, retrofitted the available space near Planet Fitness with soda fountain style counters and stools and most importantly, the inexpensive menu.

“We opened November 28 and had to work around COVID,” relates Ericka, adding “I couldn’t have done it without my family.”

Her father Allan, as well as herself, and Tina (like a sister) take care of kitchen duties; sister Tammy took on the task of overseeing Treasures Unburied through the beginning of April while Ericka was getting Central Perks up and running. Now newcomer Rhi is stepping in to help out. Sister Jacqueline helped with pre-opening painting and décor set up, and worked to get up and running for a few weeks. Also, my Bestie spent a long night painting the cafe making final touches on our 50’s décor. Husband Kasey is the “house carpenter” and anything else that needs to be done; son Harley helps wherever necessary; and sister Jacqueline helps at whatever and wherever needed. The list of helpers goes on.

Ericka uses local products whenever possible. She features 802 Coffee blends (hot or cold) which are very popular with her customers as are the tea choices.

Mall shoppers and businesses love Ericka’s many large cookie choices, Italian cream soda and floats, muffins and bakery goods, deli and breakfast sandwiches and subs, burgers and hot dogs, chili and a “soup of the day” (small $3.95, large $4.95).

Breads include croissants, wraps, bagels, 6” and 12” sub rolls, Dave’s Killer 12-grain and Udis gluten-free bread.

Central Perks is open Mon-Sat 10-6; Sunday 11-5. For more information, or to order for takeout, call 802-225-6435.

Happening now! Live Music 1-3pm on Sundays. “We have something for everyone. New menu items and products offered weekly.”