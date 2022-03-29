It’s officially spring! As the weather warms up and the latest COVID-19 surge continues to slow, many people are looking forward to meeting up with family and friends. At the start of this new season, the American Red Cross encourages the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood or platelet donation part of their spring plans.

The Red Cross is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have rolled up a sleeve to give in early 2022. It’s important to remember donated blood has a limited shelf life, so supplies must be constantly replenished. In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply. Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

While getting back into the stands to watch the home team play this spring, donors can join a team of their own – Team Red Cross! As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.