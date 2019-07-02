Celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd in Downtown Montpelier

Montpelier Alive is proud to host the Capital City’s largest annual event—our 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration! The festival, named one of Vermont’s Top 10 Summer Events, brings in thousands to downtown Montpelier from across Vermont to participate in on-going activities throughout the day, watch our spectacular parade, enjoy great food, and more.

Festivities kickoff at 3:00 PM with Family Olympics, presented by Capital Community Church. Kids of all ages can enjoy free family-friendly activities on the State House Lawn. The Onion River Outdoor’s Montpelier Mile races through town at 6:00 PM, followed by of our one-of-a-kind 3rd of July parade, powered by VSECU. Cap off the evening with live music on the lawn and a spectacular fireworks show, accompanied by patriotic music from the 40th Army Band!

Throughout the event, enjoy more than 40 food and fun vendors lining State Street, including new vendors Taco Truck All Stars, The Carrot Cart, Woodbelly Pizza, and more! Spectators can also enjoy a fun street performance by the Masters of Mayhem after the parade in front of the Supreme Court Building. Masters of Mayhem have been travelling the globe delighting crowds world-wide and can’t wait to perform in Montpelier.

“Our July 3rd Independence Day Celebration is a true community event,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “This year, we’ll have even more family-friendly fun, delicious food, amazing fireworks, and celebration!”

The July 3rd festivities are generously supported by lead sponsors VSECU, National Life Group, Union Mutual, Community National Bank, and Capital Community Church. Additional sponsors include The City of Montpelier, Hunger Mountain Coop, Casella, DRM, Central Vermont Medical Center, Denis, Ricker & Brown, Myles Court Barbershop, Ben and Jerry’s Foundation, Grow Compost of Vermont, and Washington Electric Co-Op.

For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.org/july3.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.

Montpelier Independence Day Celebration

Traffic Restrictions and General Safety Information

The City of Montpelier will be celebrating Independence Day with a host of special events that will take place on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019. There will be a one mile foot race that will start at 6:00 PM with the parade immediately following. The fireworks display over the State House will begin at 9:30 PM. The parade route starts at the Main Street roundabout and concludes on State Street, east of Bailey Avenue. In order to accommodate these events, the following traffic and parking restrictions will be in place:

• Parking during the day on July 3rd will be prohibited for parts of the Meadow neighborhood in order to accommodate parade staging (Starting at 3:00 PM, No Parking Signs will be placed on the affected streets).

• Parking along the parade route (Main Street and State Street) will be prohibited starting at 5:00 PM, there will be additional parking restrictions on parts of State Street all day.

• State Street, between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue, will close at 1:00 PM (vehicles will be able to leave the state parking lots via the Bailey Avenue end of State Street).

• A general information and public safety tent will be set-up on the lawn next to the Pavilion building located at 109 State Street.

• Here is a link for parking and shuttle information: http://montpelieralive.com/july3details

The Montpelier Police Department encourages parents to keep a close watch on young children in order to prevent them from becoming separated in the crowd. In the event that a parent and child become separated, they should notify police and then go to the public safety/information tent (in front of the Pavilion) for re-unification assistance.

We also request that people prepare appropriately for the weather conditions and always monitor children and pets closely. Water will be available on the State House lawn and in the parade staging area.

Everyone’s safety is our priority and the police ask that if you see something that appears suspicious to let the nearest police officer know right away.