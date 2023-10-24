Montpelier celebrates Halloween with something for everyone, from Trick or Treating to Karaoke. Check out the list of events this year!

Begin your Halloween with the youngest crowd with downtown Trick or Treating from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., followed by a Halloween Parade and Jamboree with music and a special guest. Parade meets up at 5:00 p.m., at the corner of State and Elm, (Filibuster Cafe corner) and goes around the block ending on Langdon Street Bridge with a carved pumpkin display and Woodbelly Pizza slices for sale. After the parade, Zombies take over Langdon street, starting at 5:30, with the annual Thriller dance, including Halloween-themed dance parties between shows. Thriller dance numbers start at 5:30 and run until 7:00 p.m.

The Montpelier Food Pantry, Just Basics hosts its 1st Annual Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at 89 Main Street (entrance on East State Street). Stop by for trick or treating, cider, and a photo booth. Bring a donation to the pantry and you’ll receive a raffle ticket for prizes from local businesses.

You’ll find Halloween happenings for all ages throughout downtown starting October 27th – a pumpkin carving contest at Bent Nails Bistro, spooky tales with Tim Jennings at Kellogg Hubbard Library (ages 12 and up), horror night at Bear Pond Books (ages 14 and up), a Halloween Party with the Nailers at Bent Nails Bistro, and Halloween Karaoke at Charlio’s World Famous. Get details on all downtown Halloween events from October 27th through the 31st at https://montpelieralive.com/halloween.

To support businesses recovering from the flood, consider making a candy donation to disburse to downtown recovering businesses to provide enough treats for all. Bring a bag(s) to the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall by Friday October 28th at 4 p.m.

