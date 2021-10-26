Montpelier Alive and Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education (MRPS PIE) announce an afternoon of spooktacular fun: the Montpelier Fall Festival on Sunday, October 31 from 1-5:30 p.m. Ghosts and goblins of all ages will enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere on the State House Lawn from 1-4 p.m. with games, performances, food trucks, and more, along with the Trick or Trot One-Miler, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op. At 4 p.m., strut your stuff and show off your costumes as we parade from the State House to downtown to get ready to trick-or-treat at local businesses from 4-5:30 p.m.

The day kicks off on the State House Lawn with carnival games, a dunk tank, food offerings from Woodbelly Pizza and Skinny Pancake, and more. The Kellogg-Hubbard Library will be on hand to give you the shivers with scary stories at the BOOooOOooK Nook. Too excited to sit still? Hop on your enchanted broom and cruise around the State House lawn, reading the Room on the Broom StoryWalk® instead. At 1:30 p.m., costumed runners race through town in the Trick or Trot Fun Run, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op and hosted by Onion River Outdoors. Pre-registration ($5 per person) is suggested at www.montpelierfallfestival.com. From 2-4 p.m., attendees will enjoy family-friendly entertainment on the VSECU Stage, with performances by No Strings Marionette Company and a performance by a Tibetan Youth Dance Troupe with Migmar Tsering, supported by Collier Immigation.

At 4 p.m., the action shifts downtown as we parade from the State House, led by the Honeybee Steel Band, to enjoy candy and fun from downtown merchants. Watch out as the undead emerge on State Street to perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller Dance” at 5 p.m.

Thank you to our event sponsors: Platinum Sponsors Hunger Mountain Co-op, VSECU, NBC 5, Union Mutual, Capital Community Church, Consolidated Communications, and Onion River Outdoors; Gold Sponsors Coldwell Banker Classic Properties, National Life Group, Community National Bank, and Jay Ericson Photography; Silver Sponsor Casella; and Bronze Sponsors Noyle Johnson Insurance, Collier Immigration, Slopestyle Ski and Ride, Bear Pond Books, Green Mountain Community Fitness, and Woodbelly Pizza.

Proceeds from the event benefit Montpelier Alive and Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education’s efforts to bring together community. Masks are required for all event attendees, regardless of vaccination status. For more information, visit www.montpelierfallfestival.com.

Montpelier Alive celebrates the City of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting City businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the City’s historic character and unique sense of place.

MRPS Partners in Education Corporation’s mission is to serve the communities of Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools, Vermont. We provide opportunities for enrichment, build community, and serve as a vehicle for information and advocacy for parents and the community. MRPS PIE helps to organize, support, and increase fundraising potential for each of our schools’ parent and caregiver groups.