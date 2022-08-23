The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree.

The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a bachelor’s degree. The grant is available to new or returning students of any age. According to US Census data, the median household income in Vermont is $63,477.

The 802 Opportunity Grant is a natural extension of CCV and VSAC’s work to address college affordability. “The 802 Opportunity Grant allows Vermonters to invest in themselves,” said CCV President Joyce Judy. “This program removes a barrier and provides a boost to Vermont families, communities, and businesses. We are proud to partner with VSAC to expand access to an affordable education in Vermont.”

Funding for 802 Opportunity was approved by Governor Scott and the Vermont Legislature in summer 2021 as part of a record investment in training and workforce programs. The program, now in its second year, had an original income threshold of $50,000.

“We know that education is the greatest equalizer when it comes to economic opportunity,” said Scott Giles, President, and CEO of VSAC. “Education beyond high school is required for Vermont’s high-demand, high-wage jobs – the jobs that Vermonters want, and the jobs that our employers need to fill. This program is a game changer for many traditional-age students and working adult students and one of the most important investments in higher education the state can make.”

802 Opportunity, in combination with state and federal grant aid, covers tuition for all credits in a degree program of the student’s choice, as well as the $100 administrative fee. The grant does not cover lab and studio fees, books, or other supplies.

CCV’s fall semester begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

To learn more about the 802 Opportunity Grant, visit ccv.edu/actnow or vsac.org/802Opportunity.

CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving nearly 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, our students don’t have to travel far from their communities to access our degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school. VSAC serves students and their families in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans. VSAC has awarded more than $600 million in grants and scholarships for Vermont students, and administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan. Learn more at www.vsac.org.