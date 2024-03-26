Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors campaign, powered by VSECU, raised $325,769 to support emergency food and heating assistance programs for vulnerable Vermonters.

A mild winter could not offer enough relief for Vermont households who struggled to make ends meet with the high cost of food and fuel, including the challenges intensified by the devastating floods of July and December 2023. Fortunately, Capstone Community Action (Capstone) supported hundreds of families to access the basic needs of food and heating assistance.

“Our Fuel Your Neighbors campaign allows us to address the critical needs of central Vermonters facing numerous barriers this winter,” stated Sue Minter, Capstone’s executive director. “It is shocking to learn that we have seen a 200 percent increase in the number of people accessing food at our Barre Food Shelf this year compared to two years ago. The higher costs of food, fuel and rent and loss of pandemic hunger relief benefits leaves lower income families struggling to make ends meet. The generous support of our community of donors makes it possible for us to provide nutritious food and meals for our neighbors who need it.”

Fuel Your Neighbors is a campaign, powered by VSECU, that ran from November 28, Giving Tuesday, through March 6, to raise awareness and funds to support vulnerable Vermonters with emergency food and heat assistance. This is the eighth year Capstone and VSECU have partnered on this effort raising over $1,570,000 since 2016.

“Now in its eighth year, Fuel Your Neighbors, powered by VSECU has grown to become a beacon of hope for our community,” said Simeon Chapin, head of social impact at VSECU. “The campaign is a true testament to how this community comes together in collective action to support each other. We’re grateful for the remarkable contributions made by so many to reach and surpass this year’s goal of $325,000.”

“NorthCountry recognizes Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbors campaign can offer immediate relief to Central Vermonters who may be struggling financially,” says Morgan Salter, NorthCountry’s Community Relations Manager. “We’ve supported the campaign for several years and congratulate Capstone on reaching their fundraising goal, demonstrating wide community support for their important work.”

“As Vermont’s local Medicare Advantage plan, we understand how expensive heating costs can be during our long winters and the pressure those costs can place on our older neighbors,” said Pam Getsie, Vermont Blue Advantage plan president. “I encourage all Vermonters to look into the helpful, local Fuel Your Neighbors campaign, which Vermont Blue Advantage is proud to support.”

There were several generous business sponsors this year including: VSECU, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, Vermont Blue Advantage, The Alchemist, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Mascoma Bank, National Life Group, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, BlueCross BlueShield of VT, WDEV and The Point Radio.

Capstone Community Action was founded in 1965 and works to overcome poverty by serving people in crisis and creating economic opportunity for people and communities. Capstone’s programs include emergency food, heat assistance, housing counseling and homelessness intervention, savings and credit coaching, business counseling, workforce development, home weatherization, transportation access, and child and family development programs in Early Head Start/Head Start. We serve nearly 11,500 people through these programs each year. www.capstonevt.org.

About VSECU

VSECU, a division of New England Federal Credit Union, is a member-owned cooperative and not for profit credit union for everybody who lives or works in Vermont, offering a full range of affordable financial products and services to its member-owners. VSECU is committed to improving the lives of Vermonters by empowering possibilities for greater social, environmental, and financial prosperity. For more information about VSECU, call 802/800 371-5162 or visit www.vsecu.com.