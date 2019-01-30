Welcome,  
January 30th, 2019

Capstone Corner Presents: Free Tax Preparation

With the beginning of February comes that favorite time of year again- Tax Time! Once again Capstone will be preparing taxes in our communities all around Vermont. People with annual income below $55,000 can come to a local site and be assisted with their taxes, for FREE!

Our IRS-trained and certified volunteers assist clients to file all their required returns including Federal, State, Homestead Declarations, and Renters’ Rebates. They’ll also ensure taxpayers receive all the credits they’re entitled to including the all-important Earned Income Credit.

We will be starting the tax preparation in February. This year we will prepare and e-file in Barre, Montpelier, Northfield, Randolph, Waitsfield, South Royalton, & Morrisville.

A tax line has been set up for information call 802-477-5148 or email cedinfo@capstonevt.org. You can also visit our website: www.capstonevt.org Please help Capstone to be successful in this program by spreading the word.

