Capstone Corner

The first Selling Club craft sale held in the Conference Room at Capstone Community Action in Barre in September.

Capstone Community Action recently started a new project for local craftspeople, called the Selling Club. Local craftspeople from the area came together to show off their crafts and sell some, too. The artists included: Linda Hebert with glass teardrops, knit items and plants; Phyllis Hussey with crocheted items for babies and hats; Patty Starr that makes hand sewn pillows, cell phone holders & pillows, as well as woven hats from her loom; Barbara Hersey with her collection of crocheted hats and baby items; Rose Orr had a wide variety of jewelry, floral motif items & candles; Kathy Moody brought jewelry & plants & canned goods; Barbara Allen with handmade gift bags, crochet dolls and some Christmas items; Bonnie Burroughs with hand knit items; and, Emily Dwyer with hand-stamped silverware and herbal products.

This month, the Club will be set up again in the conference room at Capstone Community Action in Barre at 20 Gable Place 11:00 to 4:00 on October 12. We will have a few other vendors and everyone will have different items for sale.

We are inviting the public to come and shop at this unique market. Come and meet your neighbors, do a little shopping, and have some fun! Think Christmas!