Welcome,  
|   
October 9th, 2018

Classified

Capstone Corner

The first Selling Club craft sale held in the Conference Room at Capstone Community Action in Barre in September.

Capstone Community Action recently started a new project for local craftspeople, called the Selling Club. Local craftspeople from the area came together to show off their crafts and sell some, too. The artists included: Linda Hebert with glass teardrops, knit items and plants; Phyllis Hussey with crocheted items for babies and hats; Patty Starr that makes hand sewn pillows, cell phone holders & pillows, as well as woven hats from her loom; Barbara Hersey with her collection of crocheted hats and baby items; Rose Orr had a wide variety of jewelry, floral motif items & candles; Kathy Moody brought jewelry & plants & canned goods; Barbara Allen with handmade gift bags, crochet dolls and some Christmas items; Bonnie Burroughs with hand knit items; and, Emily Dwyer with hand-stamped silverware and herbal products.

This month, the Club will be set up again in the conference room at Capstone Community Action in Barre at 20 Gable Place 11:00 to 4:00 on October 12. We will have a few other vendors and everyone will have different items for sale.

We are inviting the public to come and shop at this unique market. Come and meet your neighbors, do a little shopping, and have some fun! Think Christmas!

QR Code – Take this post Mobile!
Use this unique QR (Quick Response) code with your smart device. The code will save the url of this webpage to the device for mobile sharing and storage.

Leave a Reply




Post Comment

 

left
Pause
Right
 
vt-world.com Webutation
 
The World Online
The World
403 US Route 302
Barre, VT 05641
Phone: (802) 479-2582
Copyright © 2018 The World Online