Capital City Concerts presents “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Two shows: Saturday January 18 at 7:30PM and Sunday January 19 at 4PM at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, 130 Main Street, Montpelier. Washington, D.C., pianist Jeffrey Chappell returns for a unique concert to perform Modest Mussorgsky’s masterpiece for solo piano.

For this multimedia concert, students from Montpelier’s Main Street Middle School, East Montpelier Elementary School, Rumney Elementary School in Middlesex, and Berlin Elementary School have created artwork that will be projected over the stage during the performances of Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

M.T. Anderson of Calais, a National Book Award winner in Children’s Literature has helped to guide the art students in their creation process. He said, “Pictures at an Exhibition is a piece of music that creates a kind of virtual or invisible museum, showing pictures that have long been lost. It is a museum of music where the paintings can’t be seen – until you draw them.” And so some sixty students from across Central Vermont have drawn them.

Their images will depict movements such as Ballet of the Chicks in their Shells, The Marketplace at Limoges, The Great Gate of Kiev, and Catacombs. The student artists will be in attendance and featured in a meet-the-artist roundtable during intermission.

Flutist Karen Kevra will join Chappell in a work by Charles Koechlin, featuring fourteen images from legendary retired National Geographic photographer James Blair’s collection Our Threatened Inheritance. His photographs are represented in the permanent collections of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Portland Museum of Art (Maine) and the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. Blair will be honored at the performance.

The concerts are sponsored in part by the Northfield Savings Bank and Velco, with media support from Vermont Public Radio. For more information and to order tickets ($15-$25) visit www.capitalcityconcerts.org.

Tickets also available at Bear Pond Books, Montpelier. (Check or cash only-in person).