Karen Kevra. Photo by Caleb Kenna, Owen Lenz. Photo by Jordan Silverman

Capital City Concerts presents Folk Meets Classical – a free family concert on Saturday afternoon, January 28 at 1 p.m. in collaboration with the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.

Mother and son musicians, flutist Karen Kevra and violinist Owen Kevra-Lenz, have shared a life in music since Owen was a wee lad. In the decades that followed, Karen won a Grammy nomination and established Montpelier’s popular Capital City Concerts, while Owen earned a degree in violin performance and got to work with legends like Gil Shaham, and Joseph Silverstein.

Their fun and eclectic program will span the globe with folk and classical works including Katherine Hoover’s desert Southwest-style Winter Spirits, Ray Chen’s Waltzing Matilda variations, a haunting arrangement of Simple Gifts, a set of Sarabandes by JS Bach, and more.

Admission is free. Masks are optional. For more info go to www.capitalcityconcerts.org.