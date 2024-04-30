Capital City Concerts season finale takes place on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Entitled “Far-flung French,” this wide-ranging program performed by an ensemble of five will mix and match in a substantial program of French music. Husband and wife, cellist Edward Arron and pianist Jeewon Park will perform César Franck’s magnificent Sonata in A major for cello and piano. In contrast, mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux (who The Boston Musical Intelligencer praised for “astonishing range and flexibility”), and her husband baritone and multi-instrumentalist Adam Simon will perform a set of Edith Piaf tunes including L’accordeoniste. The program will also include two Habaneras: Flutist Karen Kevra and pianist Park will perform Ravel’s sultry Piece en Forme de Habanera, while Sophie Michaux will be featured in the Habanera from the opera Carmen. Michaux, Kevra, and Park will perform Philippe Gaubert’s mythical-themed Soir Païen.

“We’re excited to offer some exciting surprises on this concert,” said Capital City Concerts artistic director Karen Kevra. “Fifteen years ago, my mentor Louis Moyse surprised me with a birthday present. He reworked one of his favorite pieces of chamber music – Maurice’s Duruflé’s “Prélude, Récitatif et Variations.” Duruflé’s score is for flute, viola, and piano but in his new version, Louis turned the viola part over to the cello giving the piece new depth and a wider sonic range.” This new version of the piece has never been performed so our Montpelier audience will be the first to hear it!”

Also new on the program will be a work by Adam Simon called “Ursa Minor.” It was commissioned in 2020 by a Franco-British singing couple who wished to create a bilingual lullaby for their daughters. This poignant and moving piece is composed with two distinct and complementary melodies, alternating between French and English. In an expanded version of the piece, Simon has created a new arrangement for mezzo, baritone, flute, cello, and piano, specifically for this concert.

“As is the model for Capital City Concerts performances, this is a one time concert,” Artistic Director Kevra explains. Unlike many classical concerts series in Vermont, we are not a presenting organization. We create one-time concerts just for our audience. It makes for a special bond between our loyal audience and the performers. I believe it’s what keeps them coming back again and again.”

Sponsors for this concert are Kwasnik Family Dental, Community National Bank, Velco, the Montpelier Community Fund, with media support from Vermont Public Radio. Go to www.capitalcityconcerts.org to reserve tickets ($15-$30) and learn more, including video performances by the musicians.