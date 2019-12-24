Quadruple Lutze Team Members Marcey Hannon, Pauline Carrier, Dennis Leslie, and Vicki Hildebrand’s giant ice skate made of peas and corn.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont employees donated over 2,000 non-perishable cans of food in support of a Central Vermont community kitchen, Enough Ministries. Seven playfully named teams, and over 28 Blue Cross employees, participated in a friendly and service-oriented sculpture-based competition. Each team built a holiday-themed food sculpture—with some of the masterpieces including Best in Snow’s Snowman, Can-Figuration’s Special Express, Fun New Guy’s Pizza Slice, Can-agement’s BCBSVT building model, Wayne Enterprise’s Batman Logo, and Ossumville’s Light Pole.

Quadruple Lutze, a team of information technology specialists, won over the judges with their enormous ice skate. The results of this competition, and the number of cans donated, demonstrate the creative talent, teamwork and dedication to local Vermont communities.

Enough Ministries will use the donations to fill food baskets for families this holiday season, and to stock their shelves. On average, over 750 families a month benefit from these community services. Shaw’s in Berlin also made food donations to this worthy event.