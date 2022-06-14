Have you ever wanted to paddle in a dragon boat? Are you recovering from treatment and looking for an activity that will help you on your wellness journey? Come paddle with breast cancer survivor members from Dragonheart Vermont at the Waterbury Center State Park!

Two free dragon boat paddling sessions will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Friday, September 9 from 5:30- 7:00 p.m.

These paddling sessions are free and available to breast cancer survivors! Experience the thrill of dragon boat paddling, the second fastest-growing water sport in the world. Feel the physical benefits, enjoy the camaraderie, and learn the history of how an ancient water sport became a recommended path for breast cancer patients.

Please join us at the Waterbury Center State Park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Advance registration is required – sign up for one or both sessions. Water shoes and moisture wicking lightweight clothing are suggested. All paddling and safety equipment will be provided. Free parking is provided to all participants, however we suggest car-pooling due to limited parking spaces.

To sign-up: https://forms.gle/7CgSgAczvDtLKBgbA.

Dragonheart Vermont strives to strengthen and empower breast cancer survivors and supporters through the challenging sport of dragon boating instilling in its members the values of teamwork, fitness and community giving.